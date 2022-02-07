SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County until 7PM,
Berkshire County until 4am Tuesday,
Hampshire, Franklin Counties until 7AM Tuesday…
Low pressure off the coast will continue to bring moisture up from the South tonight and overnight. Most throughout the Pioneer Valley will see rain with occasional freezing rain and sleet. Some snow is possible briefly, but accumulations remain light. The biggest concern for travel will be slippery conditions due to a light glaze of ice. In the Berkshires and hills, a light glaze and snow accumulations up to 1-2 inches are possible.
Temperatures overnight will hover near freezing for many with some 20s in the Berkshires. Slippery road conditions remain possible through sunrise.
Wet weather exits western Mass early Tuesday morning as the coastal low pulls farther north and east. Wind will shift out of the northwest and increase a bit, drying things out. Skies turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon and temperatures rebound to the upper 30s to low 40s.
High pressure will give us a clear and colder night Tuesday into Wednesday, but daytime temperatures warm into the mid-40s. We will get some good sunshine too, leading to the nicest day of the week!
A cold front will approach Thursday, which will bring more clouds in for the day. Ahead of the front, temperatures look to climb into the middle and upper 40s, which should be the mildest day of the week. Only a slight risk for a shower or two with the frontal passage, then drier, cooler air returns to end the week.
Our weekend is looking mainly dry as well with another cold front approaching Saturday. Temperatures get mild ahead of the front and we will see more clouds around. Only a few showers are possible as the front passes, but it doesn’t look like much. Behind the front, a shot of much colder air rolls in for Sunday and Monday and we are keeping an eye on a potential coastal storm-which right now looks to stay well out to sea.
