SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful weekend with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures however things have certainly gone downhill today. Although rain has been on the light side it has made for a nasty morning. However, High pressure will cause showers and light rain to come to an end across western Mass this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy, raw and cool with highs in the 50's.
A cold front combined with leftover moisture over the Mid-Atlantic will eventually slide into the Northeast as High pressure pushes out-to-sea. Rain develops tonight and will come down at varying rates of intensity through the day tomorrow. We'll likely pick up between 1/2 to 1" of much need rain since we are in a drought situation.
This system will move out by Wednesday as high pressure brings sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures with highs in the 60's then as a southerly flow increases on Thursday, out ahead of a cold front, helping to bring in above normal temperatures. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70's. Both Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful!
The front will approach on Friday and will slowly move through western Mass. It has the potential to bring more beneficial rains to southern New England. It may slow down enough keep the rain into the start of the weekend, but it's still several days out so we'll fine tune the weekend forecast over the coming days. But right now Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days.
Foliage currently peaking in Franklin and Berkshire counties, and will peak locally in Hampshire and Hampden counties over the course of the next week. Despite the drought, the vibrancy and hues of the leaves have turned out to be absolutely beautiful this year!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
