SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be cloudy with off and on light rain and showers as a front creeps our way. Temperatures top off in the lower 50's. Rain will taper off later this afternoon as things dry out.
This front will stall to our west keeping us in a rather mild southerly flow. As the flow increases and the front shifts west temperatures will go up for tomorrow.
Saturday will start with lots clouds however with an increasing southerly flow we'll see sunshine popping out in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the 60's and we may even touch 70 in a few spots. It will be balmy, feeling a bit more like May instead of late March.
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will start mild with temperatures in the middle 50s. A cold front will swing through by late morning dropping temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon as things begin to dry out. Rain could be briefly heavy at times It will then become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 30s by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly and breezy with temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s through Tuesday.
A coastal storm will develop off shore on Tuesday but right now looks to pass out-to-sea. If this holds then most of next week looks dry. The first week of April will start chilly but end mild.
