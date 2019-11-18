SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for western Hampshire and Franklin counties and all of Berkshire County through 6am Tuesday morning.
Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle will be around this evening and tonight. Around and after midnight, showers become more of a steady rain-which lasts through the morning commute. In the hill towns and Berkshires, a period of freezing rain should transition to sleet and snow through Tuesday morning. Roads could be slippery in the higher terrain, meanwhile the valley should just be wet.
Rain will move out by 10am or so Tuesday morning, followed by a slow decrease in the overcast. Skies may turn partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs climbing into the low 40s for most, but a few mid-40s are possible too.
Clouds return late Tuesday into Wednesday as an upper level disturbance moves through. Spotty rain and snow showers are possible for western Mass throughout the day, but it’s not looking like we see much. Temperatures hover in the lower to middle 40s and drop a bit more Wednesday night with lows returning to the 20s.
High pressure will bring nice weather for Thursday, which will be the pick of the week. Expect good sunshine and seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 40s! Temps continue to climb and on Friday, highs may get into the lower and middle 50s ahead of a strong cold front. We will see spotty rain showers around during the day with a gusty breeze out of the south ahead of the front. Showers are looking more likely Friday evening as the front moves through.
Our weekend forecast is still very much up in the air. For now, expect cooler, unsettled weather with highs returning to the lower 40s and overnight temps back to the 20s. Wet weather is looking possible later Saturday into midday Sunday, but there’s a lot of question on “how wintry” that wet weather will be. We will keep you posted!
