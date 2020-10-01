SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve seen a beautiful weather day across western Mass to welcome in October! Temperatures this afternoon have made it into the lower and middle 70s in most spots with some slightly cooler readings in the high terrain.
Skies remain mostly clear this evening, allowing us to cool quickly. The full moon rises around 7pm tonight and sky conditions should be perfect. Clouds increase overnight, which will halt temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 in the valley.
Light showers move in to western Mass Friday morning and continue on and off through the mid-afternoon. As this weak area of low pressure passes by, we will see rain end and skies clear fairly quick with some good sunshine possible at the end of the day. Rainfall amounts look light with most getting a few hundredths to maybe a quarter inch at the most. Expect a cool day with highs in the upper 50s!
We turn seasonably cool and dry for the weekend with surface high pressure in control. Our dew points lower into the 30s and 40s and our temperatures return to the 60s both days. An upper level disturbance will bring in scattered to patchy clouds Saturday afternoon, but we still get good sunshine. We turn clear and chilly Saturday night with some middle to upper 30s possible by Sunday morning.
A trough moving into the East Sunday will help develop low pressure along the coast Sunday night into Monday. This low looks like it may stay too far east for western Mass to get any significant rainfall, but showers are still looking possible. We return to dry weather Tuesday and much of Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Another low and cold front look to come through New England Wednesday evening through Thursday with another round of showers and some gusty breezes.
