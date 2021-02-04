SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies have finally cleared out across western Mass! Once the sun sets, expect temperatures to fall fast, reaching teens and low 20s by midnight. Any snow melt today will be refreezing, so be cautious of slick spots on roads and walkways. Also, don’t forget to check out the International Space Station flyby at 6:23pm!
Cold and calm tonight with a light and variable breeze. High clouds roll back in around and after midnight, which will start bringing temperatures back up. Light snow may arrive close to sunrise in the Berkshires and spread across the Pioneer Valley in the morning.
Light snow may accumulate to some coatings in the valley Friday morning, making things slick. However, as temps continue to climb, snow will change to rain and roads quickly turn wet. This changeover may take longer in the hills, but by Noon most should be seeing rain. The hill towns may get a coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s for everyone in the afternoon.
A cold front will pass through Friday night and skies will clear out. A shot of slightly colder air will move in for Saturday along with a healthy northwest breeze, keeping the day chilly. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday night, but high clouds build through Sunday morning.
Two storms will near New England on Sunday, one with the northern jet stream (which will be weak) and the other with the southern jet (coastal low). These two system will likely remain separate and the coastal low will pass out to sea, maybe brushing southern New England with some light snow. However, if the jet streams phase or merge, the coastal low could turn into a healthy nor’easter with a bigger snow event for us. Right now, that risk remains quite low, but it bears watching.
Our next storm could bring another round of snow Tuesday.
