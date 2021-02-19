SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of western Mass Until 7PM This Evening
Be sure to allow for some extra time this morning. We picked up a coating to 1" of snow overnight and the snow continues to come down lightly across the area. It will continue off and on into the evening leading to an additional 1-2 inches of snow, giving many storm totals around 2-3 inches. Roads are snow-covered and slick this morning, but should improve as the morning goes on.
Snow showers taper off tonight as low pressure moves away from the Northeast. High pressure builds tomorrow, which will bring in a gusty breeze out of the northwest along with some partial sunshine. Expect a chilly day with highs near freezing, but wind chills in the 20s. Sunshine will be out in force Sunday as high pressure moves to our South. Wind will be on the lighter side as temperatures come up near freezing.
A Clipper-like system will head our way for Monday.. It looks like we see a burst of wet snow sometime Monday afternoon and evening that may change over to rain or a mix. This is a fast moving system, so it will be gone by Tuesday morning. Impacts are still uncertain this far out, so check in for updates. We turn milder by the middle of next week as temperatures look to come up into the low to mid 40's Tuesday and Wednesday.
