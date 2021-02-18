SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of western Mass through Friday evening…
Light snow and snow showers continue across western Mass this afternoon and evening and again on Friday. On occasion, a more moderate clip of snow may fall, which could coat roadways quickly. Overall, this is a fairly minor storm for us with the bigger amounts and impacts staying closer to the South coast.
Skies remain cloudy overnight with light snow, snow showers and even a little patchy freezing drizzle at times. Roads may become slick and snow-covered. Temperatures stay in the 20s for most with light breezes out of the northeast.
Another round of light snow is on tap Friday as a second area of low pressure passes south of Long Island. An additional 1-2 inches of snow may accumulate throughout the day, giving many storm totals around 2-4 inches. Roads may become snow-covered and slick at times and temperatures climb closer to freezing in the afternoon.
Snow showers taper off Friday night as low pressure moves away from the Northeast. High pressure builds Saturday, which will bring in a gusty breeze out of the northwest along with some partial sunshine. Expect a chilly day with highs near freezing, but wind chills in the 20s. Sunshine will be out in force Sunday as high pressure moves to our South. Wind looks lighter and temperatures may approach mid-30s.
Next week overall is trending a bit milder, but we do have an approaching cold front and low that will move in on Monday. It looks like we see a burst of wet snow sometime Monday afternoon and evening that may change over to rain. This is a fast moving system, so it will be gone by Tuesday morning. Impacts are still uncertain this far out, so check in for updates. Temperatures look to hit mid-40s by mid-week with patchy clouds.
