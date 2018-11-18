SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A weak area of low pressure is moving through western Mass this morning. It is bringing an icy, rainy mix to the area. It's mainly a cold rain in greater Springfield however we've picked up a minor accumulation of snow north and west. Watch out for a few icy spots and allow for extra time this morning.
The precipitation will come to an end by this afternoon as temperatures inch above freezing everywhere. Clouds will linger as we await out next storm for tomorrow. This system will bring a wintry mix back into the area late tonight. It will pack a bit more of a punch and will bring a minor accumulation to parts of western Mass. especially north and west.
Rain and snow develops around midnight and may change to snow everywhere before ending tomorrow afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the hill towns and all of Franklin and Berkshire County for late tonight into tomorrow afternoon. These areas could see a couple of inches of snow with a minor accumulation in great Springfield as well.
We dry out on Wednesday but an Arctic front will push through the area late in the day with a few flurries. Behind this front, it will turn bitterly cold and wind for Thanksgiving. It will by far be the coldest day of the year so far. Temperatures will only reach into the low to mid 20s and the wind will make it feel like it's in the single digits and teens.
Black Friday will start bitter cold with temperatures down into the single digits. With less wind and moderating temperatures it will feel a bit bitter by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach near freezing by the afternoon. Still way below normal but easier to take. We continue to warm up into the weekend with rain likely on Sunday.
- Today: Am mix then cloudy and cool. Highs: 38-42
- Tonight: Snow & Rain developing late. Lows: 30-34
- Tuesday: AM Snow/Rain Highs: 33-38.
