SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a colder start this morning with temperatures in the teens. We'll see a decent amount of sunshine thanks to high pressure to our north, but high clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next storm.
Temps should fall into the 20s tonight and as a warm front approaches, light snow should begin around and after midnight. Light snow will continue overnight and through the Friday morning commute, then taper off mid-morning. Accumulations should be minor with a general 1-2" inches for western Mass. A couple of spots in the hills could see a bit more. Slick, snow-covered roads may make things a bit tricky tomorrow morning.
Dry weather returns tomorrow afternoon and Saturday as high pressure builds to our north letting cold air drain in which will set the stage for a major winter storm. In fact, The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Western Mass from Saturday 4pm through Sunday 7pm.
This storm will move in from the southwest-tapping into Atlantic moisture. We are certain on this storm bringing heavy precipitation to western Mass starting Saturday night and ending Sunday evening. Questions on precip type and amounts continue however it is looking like mainly snow and ice. It will start as snow with several inches of accumulating by Sunday morning. A change to sleet and freezing rain is possible-which adds a threat of ice accretion to the mix. We turn windy and significantly colder Sunday night through Monday behind the storm. This will be a major winter storm for most of New England. Stay tuned for more details over the coming days.
