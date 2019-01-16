SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and breezy as a weak Clipper passes to our north. A cold front will come through this evening with a flurry in the valley and a snow shower in the hills. Behind this front, the wind shifts back to the northwest, ushering in colder air.
Temperatures dip into the teens tonight and tomorrow highs will be back to the upper 20s. We start the day with some sunshine, but clouds build and skies turn cloudy by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will move in from the west tomorrow night, bringing light snow to our area close to midnight through Friday morning.
FRIDAY STORM: Snowfall amounts Friday morning should end up in the 1-2 inches range for most of us with a bit more in the hills. This will lead to some slippery spots and a few delays Friday morning.
We dry out Friday afternoon with temps climbing into the mid and upper 30s-so roads will become wet with quite a bit of melting. Saturday will be dry during the day as cold air drains in setting the stage for a significant winter storm for Saturday Night and Sunday.
Weekend Storm: A significant winter storm is likely for the second half of the weekend. The exact track of the low will determine the temperature profile of the atmosphere and thus will make a huge difference on what kind of precipitation we get. However, confidence is high on the timing of the storm-from Saturday late in the day through Sunday afternoon. With plenty of cold air in place we are also confident that precipitation will begin as snow Saturday evening then depending on the track, perhaps change to ice by Sunday morning. A few to several inches of snow is possible before the change to freezing rain. If cold air gets locked at the surface then we may have a significant ice storm during the day on Sunday which could lead to power outages. Either way it looks like a tone of precipitation so the stakes are high if we do stay all snow and ice. Stay tuned as we iron out the details over the coming days.
Behind the storm it turns bitterly cold as Arctic air pours in from Canada.
