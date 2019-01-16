SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not quite a frigid out there this morning with temperatures mainly in the 20's. and temperatures will reach into the upper 30's to near 40 this afternoon.
It will become breezy this afternoon as a weak Clipper passes to our north during the day, keeping scattered clouds around. A cold front will come through this evening with a flurry in the valley and snow shower in the hills. Behind this front, wind shifts back to the northwest, ushering in colder air.
Temps return to the teens tonight and tomorrow highs will be back to the upper 20s. We start the day with some sunshine, but clouds build and skies turn cloudy by the afternoon. An area of low pressure will move in from the west tomorrow night, bringing light snow to our area close to midnight through Friday morning.
FRIDAY STORM: Snow amounts Friday morning should end up in the 1-3 inches range for most of us with a bit more in the hills. This will lead to some slippery spots and a few delays Friday morning.
We dry out Friday afternoon with temps climbing into the middle 30s-so roads will become wet. Saturday will be dry during the day as cold air drains in.
Weekend Storm: It is still looking like a significant winter storm for the weekend. The exact track of the low will determine the temperature profile of the atmosphere and thus will make a huge difference on what kind of precipitation we get. Confidence is high on timing-from Saturday night through Sunday evening. With plenty of cold air in place for the start of the storm the most likely scenario is snow developing Saturday evening then depending on the track, perhaps changing to ice by Sunday morning. If cold air gets locked at the surface then we may have a significant ice storm during the day on Sunday. If more warm air can get involved then we would see a change to rain. Either way it looks like a tone of precipitation so the stakes are high. Stay tuned as we iron out the details over the coming days.
Behind the storm it turns bitterly cold as Arctic air pours in from Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.