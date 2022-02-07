SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a cold, sunny weekend, but a weak coastal system will bring us a light wintry mix today. In fact, A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning through 7PM today for Hampden County, until 7AM Tuesday morning for Hampshire, and Franklin Counties, and until 4AM Tuesday morning for Berkshire County.
It's a cold, dry start but light snow and snow showers will move in around mid-morning. We'll likely get through the morning commute without to many issues. Light snow will change to spotty freezing drizzle the plain rain showers later this afternoon. Temperatures will inch up to near freezing.
We'll pick up a coating to 1" of snow in the valley then a bit of freezing rain before temps inch above freezing changing freezing rain to rain. Across the hills and Franklin County some spots may see up to 2" then a slow chance over.
Spotty light precipitation will linger into the overnight with mainly light rain in the lower valley, but icy conditions may linger across Franklin County and the Berkshires. Temperatures will hold steady.
This system moves out early tomorrow followed by a mainly dry, milder week. Clouds give way to some sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 40's, so we should see quite a bit of melting. Wednesday is looking like a great winter's day with sunny skies and mild afternoon temps. Readings will come up into the 40's. Temperatures will get back into the 40's on Thursday with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. We turn cooler on Friday with highs still near 40.
