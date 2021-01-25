SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County and western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties from 1pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday for light now and slippery travel.
We saw a more seasonable day today with highs hitting upper 20s in the hills to mid 30s across the valley. Good sunshine and a light breeze made for a decent January day across western Mass.
Tonight, skies begin fair with increasing clouds through the evening and overnight. Temperatures drop quickly this evening and will steady out overnight as clouds take over. Most end up in the teens with a few in the low 20s. Wind becomes light to calm.
Our next storm system is on the way, moving in from the Ohio Valley Tuesday. This won’t be a “big” snow event for us, but it may cause some travel issues through Tuesday afternoon and evening. The morning will begin quiet and cloudy with temperatures gradually climbing to the low 30s.
A steady, light snow will be moving into western Mass early Tuesday afternoon and will last off and on into tomorrow night. Most will pick up a couple of inches of accumulation with 2-4" in the valley and 3-5" in the hills, enough to slow things down and make for tricky travel tomorrow evening. Wind will be light and the nature of the snow will be lighter, so it will be easy to move around, but should stick to untreated surfaces fairly quickly.
It will remain unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of clouds and off and on snow showers , especially on Wednesday. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to middle 30's. A second area of low pressure will slide south of the area on Thursday. We are not expecting much, if anything from it, but as this system strengthens and moves out into the Atlantic it will pull down a blast of Arctic air for the end of the week, lasting into the weekend.
Friday and Saturday will likely feature wind chills near zero. Temperatures will only reach into the single digits and teens Friday with wind gusts over 30 mph!
By the way, our first 5pm or later sunset occurs Thursday as does our first full moon (The Wolf Moon) of 2021!
