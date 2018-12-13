SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A First Warning Weather Alert is in effect this evening due to partially snow-covered and slick road conditions. Main roads across our area are faring well, however, back and secondary roads are slippery and icy in spots.
A strong upper level wave is exiting our area this evening, which should bring an end to snow showers. A few flurries and even some patchy freezing drizzle may linger early tonight, adding to the concern for slick roads/walkways. Temperatures remain in the 20s for the night with lows approaching 20 in spots.
Friday will be a dry day for the most part and some breaks of sun are possible in the morning. A light southerly breeze will kick in, helping boost temperatures to near normal for mid-December. Clouds continue to build and overcast skies are expected by the afternoon. A few showers are possible by the evening in advance of our next storm.
Light rain will creep northward Friday night into Saturday morning, mainly south of the Mass Pike. We don't see much here in western Mass as most of the wet weather remains in the Mid-Atlantic. Some breaks in the cloud cover is possible Saturday afternoon and highs get into the middle and upper 40s due to an upper level ridge.
Another batch of wet weather will move northward into western Mass again Sunday, but as high pressure builds to our northeast, temps should be cold enough for a wintry mix. Precip is looking light at this point and temps should be above freezing, but after sunset, some slick road conditions look possible. This may continue to be a concern going into Monday as snow showers linger through the morning.
We turn blustery and colder Monday night and Tuesday as an Arctic air mass moves in. Some flurries and snow showers are possible as this cold air arrives, but it doesn't look like much. High pressure takes over through midweek with dry, cold conditions
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of black ice. Lows: 18-24
- Friday: Partly sunny, not as cold. Highs: 37-43
