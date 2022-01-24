SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak area of low pressure will approach New England tonight, increasing clouds this evening and bringing periods of light snow overnight. This Clipper will bring minor snow accumulations to much of New England, with western Mass picking up a coating to as much as 2 inches of fluffy snow. The areas most likely to pick up 2 inches will be across the hills and Rt. 2 corridor.
No Advisories for snow have been issued as this will be a fairly minor event, however, be mindful of snow-covered roads overnight and Tuesday morning. Be sure to allow for extra travel time.
Temperatures begin in the 20s Tuesday morning with cloudy skies, but as the Clipper system moves away, we should start seeing breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. Breezy, but milder for Tuesday afternoon with highs nearing 40 in the valley. The Berkshires however, will see a colder day with highs near freezing and a healthy northwesterly breeze.
High pressure builds Tuesday night through Thursday, ushering in a colder, dry air mass. Breezy conditions should carry into Wednesday and highs only look to make it into the teens to near 20 degrees. Clear skies are expected and as wind lightens Wednesday night, we are likely to see temperatures fall below 0 through Thursday morning.
Confidence continues to increase in a Friday/Saturday nor’easter that could bring significant snow to our area. At this point, it’s looking likely an area of low pressure will pass close to the southern New England Coast, bringing snow to many. This far out, there are still a lot of uncertainties on track and strength of the low, which will determine impact to western Mass. This storm does have potential to be major for New England, so one to monitor throughout the week.
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
