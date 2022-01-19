SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Overall, today was not that bad of a day! Temps managed to near the mid-40s with a few peaks of sun although the breeze was pretty busy at times.
A cold front will front will move through southern New England late tonight into tomorrow morning with a weak wave of low pressure developing along it to our south. This wave will bring a swath of snow to southern New England. It may start as a bit of a mix during the wee hours then change to plain, light snow through the morning commute.
Along the Mass Pike including greater Springfield may pick up 1-2" of snow with a coating to 1" north and even up to 3" across parts of Connecticut. North of route 2 in Franklin County there may not be much at all. The issue could be that temps will be falling through the morning so if roads become wet, they could ice up quickly, especially just south of us.
High pressure will build in tomorrow afternoon, ushering in the cold Arctic air again to end the week. Temps top off near freezing tomorrow then fall in the afternoon. Temperatures plummet to around 0 by Friday morning and we end the week with some sun and highs in the teens to near 20. Fortunately the wind will be light on Friday so wind chills will not be too bad.
It still looks as though a coastal storm will pass out-to-sea missing us this weekend. The forecast trend is for most of the heavier precipitation to remain either offshore or to our southeast. Some light snow or snow showers may make it up to eastern Mass the Cape and Islands Saturday afternoon then collapse and head out-to-sea. Overall the weekend is looking cold and dry. Temps may reach near freezing by Sunday afternoon.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
