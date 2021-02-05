SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Light Snow will move in this morning, making things a bit slick for a little while. Light snow will end as a mix or even plan rain later this morning so it's a fast mover for sure. The hill towns may get a coating to an inch or two of snow accumulation, but likely just some coatings in the valley. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s for everyone this afternoon and we may even see some later afternoon sunshine.
A cold front will pass through tonight and skies will clear out completely. A shot of slightly colder air will move in tomorrow along with a healthy northwest breeze, keeping the day chilly, but it should be fairly bright with a mix of sun and clouds. High pressure will keep us dry through at least tomorrow night, but high clouds build into Sunday morning.
Two storms will near New England on Sunday, one with the northern jet stream and the other with the southern jet (coastal low). These two systems will phase as the storm passes out to sea, brushing southern New England with some light snow. However, if the jet streams phase or merge, the coastal low could turn into a healthy nor’easter with a bigger snow event for us. Right now, that risk remains quite low, but it bears watching.
So for now lets plan on light snow developing Sunday morning, continuing into the afternoon then winding down by sunset. 1-3" of light fluffy snow is the early call with more across southeastern Mass, the Cape & Islands closer to the storm center. Behind this storm it turns windy and cold for Monday then perhaps another storm threat on Tuesday of snow or snow changing to a mix.
Our next storm could bring another round of snow Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.