SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- ***Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County until 7PM, and for Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties until 7AM Tuesday***
Very light off and on snow will transition to spotty freezing drizzle then plain light rain later this evening in greater Springfield with temps near or just above freezing. However, north and west will likely remain just below freezing.
We'll pick up a coating to 1" of snow in the valley then a bit of freezing rain before temps inch above freezing changing freezing rain to rain. Across the hills and Franklin County some spots may see up to 2" as cold air hangs on into the overnight.
Precipitation will linger into the overnight with mainly light rain in the lower valley, but icy conditions may linger across Hampshire and Franklin Counties and the Berkshires. where temperatures may hover just below freezing.
The system moves out early tomorrow, but the day may start icy north and west of Springfield and damp elsewhere. The rest of the week looks milder week and mainly dry. Clouds give way to some sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 40's, so we should see quite a bit of melting. Wednesday is looking like a great winter's day with sunny skies and mild afternoon temps. Readings will come up into the 40's. Temperatures will get back into the 40's on Thursday with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers in the afternoon. We turn cooler on Friday with highs still near 40.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.