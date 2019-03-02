SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- I don’t think it’s going out on a limb that many consider this winter to be slow. As Springfield currently stands, our snow running 10” below the season-to-date average, with no Winter months below average for our temperatures.
The next six days will likely change the perception of the entire Winter, when we look back on the record books years from now.
Light snow this morning will taper off to some scattered flurries and snow showers this afternoon. We will have a tough time seeing much, if any accumulation with this system thanks to a light snowfall and a higher March sun angle. Coatings are possible north and west of Springfield with maybe an inch or two Springfield and points east. Whatever we do pick up more than likely melt this afternoon.
A secondary batch of flurries arrives late Saturday. These flurries will be enough to whiten the ground, but anything more than that is not expected. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for central/eastern Hampshire County and all of Hampden County until 7 pm this evening.
Sunday will be mostly dry with some morning sun possible, however a stronger system will be moving in after-dark. This will be a bigger impact to Sunday night and into Monday. As of right now, it's looking like all of western Mass will see a widespread 6"+ of snowfall. There will be a rain/snow/sleet line that sets up right over central Mass into Connecticut, but does not appear to move into western Mass. This keeps us as all snow for the entire event, and making this storm the biggest one of the year. Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for all of western Mass Sunday night into Monday.
If you're hoping these snowfalls will quickly melt away, think again. Behind the snow, bitter Arctic cold sets in. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees below average with morning lows in the single digits. Not exactly a heat wave. The saving grace will be the March sun angle is beginning to get quite strong, so despite the fact highs will be in the 20s, there will still be some slight melting occurring.
