SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for all of western Mass.
Snow moved in around 3am and came down moderate to heavy at times through mid-morning with locations in western Mass picking up between 5-8" of snowfall.
Mid level mild air move in across the lower valley causing a change to sleet and freezing drizzle.. We will still see some snow/sleet showers, pockets of freezing drizzle this afternoon, changing over to snow showers, which could lead to some light additional accumulation, mainly in the higher elevations and across Franklin County, where 1-2" are still possible. Temps will top off in the upper 20s to near 30.
Low pressure moves out and we dry out later this evening. It will be breezy with temps falling back into the teens. Watch out for icy spots and slippery roads.
A cold, dry weekend is on the way with lots of sunshine thanks to high pressure. Tomorrow will be brisk and chilly with temps near 30. Wind will make it feel a bit colder, although the late February sunshine will help.
Wind ramps up Sunday with a passing front and a spot snow shower late in the day, but most remain dry. Highs reach into the mid to upper 30's ahead of the front. Another shot of cold air builds behind that front for Monday, which will feature highs in the 20s for the final day of February! Temperatures slowly moderate through mid-week with mainly dry weather.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.