SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cold start with temperatures in the teens, but the wind has gone calm so it's not as biter! The record low in Springfield is 11 degrees, set in 1970. We'll settle right around the record this morning.
High pressure continues moving east and offshore today, which will keep things dry and it will not be as cold. While still below normal for mid-March, we should top off near 40 in the lower valley. (Normal is 45 for March 16th) The wind will be much lighter, but clouds increase and skies turn cloudy by the late afternoon. Some rain and snow showers may try to creep in tonight, but chances are slim.
Clouds linger tomorrow with a chance for a rain or snow shower earl from a passing disturbance to our south. Temperatures continue to rise and highs should be back to normal Wednesday, then lower 50s Thursday as another high moves to our east.
A powerful storm moving through the Plains will pass to our south late in the week. The storm will weaken some as it heads our way, but it will hold together to bring southern New England a period of rain late Thursday into Friday morning. Cold air will work in during the storm, enough so that rain may end as wet snow Friday morning with some accumulation possible, especially in the hill towns and Berkshires, but perhaps in the valley too. Either way, its blustery and cold on Friday with temperatures staying in the 30's. A gusty breeze will make it feel like it's in the teens and 20's.
However, in typical March fashion, our weather is a roller coaster. A big dome of high pressure builds over the weekend, bringing back sunny skies and milder temperatures. Readings will reach near 50 on Saturday then near 60 on Sunday. The firs weekend of spring is looking very "spring-like." The spring equinox takes place Saturday morning at 5:37 am.
