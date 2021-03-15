SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Red Flag Warnings continue through 9PM for critical fire weather conditions…
Blustery conditions will ease this evening as high pressure builds in from the west. Wind will gradually become calm and with a mostly clear sky, temperatures will plummet into the low to middle teens for many. The record low in Springfield is 11 degrees, set in 1970-which we may tie or break.
High pressure continues moving east and offshore Tuesday, which will allow for a dry day and temperatures not as cold. While still below normal for mid-March, we should hit around 40 in the lower valley. Breezes stay light, but clouds increase and skies turn cloudy by the late afternoon. Some rain and snow showers may try to creep in Tuesday night, but chances are slim.
Clouds linger mid-week with a chance for a rain or snow shower Wednesday morning from a passing disturbance to our south. Temperatures continue to rise and highs should be back to normal Wednesday, then lower 50s Thursday as another high moves to our east.
A powerful storm moving through the Plains will pass to our south late in the week. This storm is bringing some big weather to the US, including a snowstorm for some and severe weather for others. The northeast won’t get much, but a few rain showers are possible Thursday evening and snow showers Friday morning. Morning snow Friday may bring minor accumulations to the hill towns and Berkshires. We end the week colder and blustery.
However, in typical March fashion, our weather is a roller coaster. A big dome of high pressure builds over the weekend, bringing back sunny skies. Temperatures are also trending milder with highs nearing 60 by Sunday.
