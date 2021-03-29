SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've seen a windy day across western Mass with top gusts ranging from 62mph at Mt Tom to 45-50mph gusts elsewhere.
Wind continues to diminish this evening and should become light to calm overnight. High pressure is building into New England, allowing for clear skies and drier air. Temperatures tonight should get into the mid 20s for most as wind becomes light. Some frost possible.
After a cold start, we’ve got the pick of the week for weather on tap Tuesday! Temperatures rise fast with strong, late-March sunshine. Afternoon highs get into the upper 50s to low 60s with a healthy breeze out of the southwest.
Skies remain mostly clear Tuesday night, but high clouds will drift in by Wednesday morning. Wednesday, while quite mild, will be a fairly cloudy day ahead of our next storm system. Showers hold off until the later afternoon for western Mass and will become a steady, more moderate rain by Wednesday night. Temperatures remain mild through Thursday morning with periods of heavy rain and a rumble of thunder.
Low pressure and a cold front move through Thursday morning, which usher in colder air. Rain may change to snow in the Berkshires before ending by the early afternoon. The rest of the day will be blustery and cold with lingering clouds. Wind will ease Friday, but cold air remains in place with highs struggling to get out of the 30s.
Temperatures will gradually moderate over the holiday weekend with temperatures getting back to the 50s Saturday and low 60s Easter Sunday. Dry weather prevails with good sunshine for the weekend. The dry and milder trend continues into early next week.
