SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisory continues for Berkshire County through 1am…
Clouds hang tough through the rest of the day with occasional flurries and some high terrain snow showers. The Berkshires will continue to see snow showers through Wednesday, which will bring another 1 or 2 inches of snow. The valley looks mainly dry with occasional flurries this evening and tonight.
Temperatures fall into the 20s tonight for most with wind chills in the teens due to a continued northerly breeze. Any standing water or slush will refreeze tonight, so keep that in mind when walking or traveling.
Wednesday looks about the same as today as an upper level low continues to move over New England. Expect a mainly cloudy sky along with a healthy northwest breeze. A snow shower or some flurries remain possible and highs return to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Nicer weather returns Thursday as surface high pressure builds to our south. We will see good sunshine, less wind and highs in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon!
An approaching cold front will usher clouds back in by Friday morning. It will be a cold, dry start to the day, then snow gets going mid-morning. Little to no accumulation is expected at this point and snow mixes with and changes to rain showers as temperatures climb. More of a mix could linger in the Berkshires. Overall, Friday’s system is more of an inconvenience and fairly low impact.
Saturday is looking dry and brisk with sunshine mixing with clouds. Temperatures stay near normal to start the weekend, but much colder air is looking to hit the Northeast by early next week. In terms of wet weather, there is a storm potential for Sunday-another nor’easter perhaps. There is a large spread with the long range models at this point, either bringing in another snowstorm or the storm missing us completely. Stay tuned.
