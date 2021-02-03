SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Watch out for slippery spots and patchy black ice this morning. We had some low level moisture overnight along with temperatures dipping below freezing.
Today looks similar to yesterday as an upper level low continues to move over New England. Expect a cloudy sky with a gusty northwest breeze. A snow shower or some flurries can't be ruled out with temperatures in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
Sunshine returns tomorrow as high pressure builds to our south. We will see quite a bit of sunshine, less wind and highs in the middle to upper 30s by the afternoon! Tomorrow will certainly be the pick of the week.
An approaching cold front will bring clouds back in on Friday It will be a cold, dry start to the day, then light snow develops by mid-morning Little to no accumulation is expected with snow changing to rain showers as temperatures nudge into the mid to upper 30's. There may be a coating to 1" in the hills and Berkshires. Friday’s system is more of an inconvenience and fairly low impact.
Saturday is looking dry and brisk with sunshine mixing with clouds. We are still watching the potential for another nor’easter on Sunday. However, it is looking less likely today, BUT certainly something to watch. Energy will be coming out of the Great Lake states while moisture comes out of the Gulf. If these two systems phase then we'll see snow, if not it's a miss. Stay tuned!
