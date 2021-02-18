SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter Weather Advisories Remains in Effect for all of western Mass from Noon Today to 7pm Friday…
Flurries and and very light snow will be around early this morning dropping scattered coatings for the morning commute, but that is about it through the morning.
We have a drawn-out period of low impact light snow that will effect western Mass over the next two days. This system will impact the area from today through tomorrow evening. Two weak areas of low pressure will be passing well south of the Cape and Islands during this time. Our forecast here in western Mass remains cold enough for all snow with storm totals nearing 2-4 inches in the valley and 4-6 inches in the hill towns and possibly south of the Mass Pike.
Snow will end for a while then light snow will move back in this afternoon and will continue off and on into tonight. There will likely be a coating to 1" on the ground for the evening commute. The snow will become steadier this evening.
Light snow continues tonight through tomorrow morning with another inch or two possible by 8am or so. The commute morning should be slippery in spots. Light snow and snow showers continue much of the day tomorrow with another inch or two of accumulation possible through at least tomorrow evening. Temperatures again stay in the 20s to near 30.
The final area of low pressure moves away Saturday, bringing an end to any lingering snow showers. We turn breezy behind the storm and partially clear. High pressure builds for Saturday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits by Sunday morning. Sunday will feature good sunshine with seasonably cool temps. Temperatures are trending milder next week, but we have a shot at some snow on Monday with a passing front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.