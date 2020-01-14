SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A weak system passing by tonight has brought scattered rain and snow showers or a mix of the two to western Mass this evening. Little to no snow accumulation is expected and wet/winter weather will taper off close to midnight as drier air moves in. Temperatures will slip into the lower and middle 30s, but most stay above freezing. In the hills, a few slick spots are possible on roads.
Wednesday begins with some scattered clouds and temperatures slightly above freezing-well above normal for mid-January. The warmth continues and high temps climb into the middle and upper 40s in the valley and lower to mid-40s in the hills. Expect abundant sunshine and a light breeze in the afternoon-the pick of the week!
Our next system will be a bit more robust and arrive close to midnight Thursday morning. Rain and high elevation snow is expected overnight, then tapers off around sunrise. Minor accumulation is possible in the hills and Berkshires, but most will see an inch or less.
Strong wind will be the big issue for Thursday as strong low pressure moves away and strong high pressure builds. Gusts of 30-40mph are possible in the valley and the hills may get gusts to 50mph. Wind Advisories are looking likely. Most remain dry Thursday, but the Berkshires may continue to see snow showers. The wind ushers in much colder air with teens likely Friday morning and wind chills below 0.
We end the week with strong sunshine, but frigid air. Temperatures Friday only make it into the 20s with a lingering breeze. By Friday night, high pressure moves overhead, leading to very cold temps in the single digits. This cold air hangs tight Saturday and our next storm will roll in with a healthy burst of snow in the afternoon. The valley should see a change to a wintry mix late Saturday night and all will be gone by Sunday AM. A significant snowstorm looking unlikely, but you will likely have to shovel a bit. We turn breezy Sunday and frigid Monday and Tuesday with the coldest air of the season possible!
