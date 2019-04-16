SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A blustery, but seasonable day across western Mass with most hitting high temperatures in the middle and upper 50s. This evening, breezy conditions continue with a gradual increase in clouds as a system skirts by to our south. Dry weather prevails tonight with any showers staying to our south and high pressure building in will help it to stay that way overnight. Clouds decrease overnight and under a clear sky, early morning temps fall into the middle 30s.
Wednesday will be a beautiful day-our best of the week with abundant sunshine, a much lighter breeze and seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s.
High pressure will push to our east Wednesday night and an approaching warm front will bring an increase in clouds. A few rain showers are possible by sunrise Thursday morning, but they should be brief. The day remains mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with temps in the 50s.
A strong storm system will be moving from the Plains into the Great Lakes during the end of the week, bringing severe weather to the south and the potential for a soaking rain to the East Coast to start the weekend. On Friday, skies remain cloudy and we will see a warmer day with highs in the upper 60s as a strong southerly wind develops. A shower or two is possible during the day, but widespread, heavier rain is likely Friday night through midday Saturday.
Gusty south winds and heavy rain is possible Saturday morning across southern New England ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will pass through Saturday afternoon, bringing an end to showers in the evening. We stay breezy Saturday night with some partial clearing possible as low pressure lifts to the north, which could give us a nice morning for Sunrise Services Sunday. However, an upper low will swing through Sunday, which keeps patchy clouds around along with a risk for a few showers.
Temperatures remain slightly above normal on Easter Sunday with highs in the 60s. Any showers around Sunday should be light and spotty with a mix of clouds and sun. More sun and warmer temps are expected Monday, then a cold front will bring in more clouds for Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.