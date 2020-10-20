SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much milder start this morning with temperatures in the 50's, and although clouds will hang around throughout the day, thanks to a front linger to our northwest, temperatures will still average above normal. High's will reach into the upper 60's.
As the weakening boundary slowly moves into western Mass this evening, a shower or two is possible. That chance for a shower continues tomorrow morning as the front lifts back northward.
As a warm front lifts back into northern New England tomorrow, we will keep a lot of clouds around along with a chance for a shower in the morning. Temperatures stay unseasonably mild with highs reaching near 70 both tomorrow and Thursday. Thursday should be the warmer of the two days as more sunshine is on tap.
In the upper levels, a ridge of high pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will keep us on the warmer side of mid-October through Saturday. Our weather also remains fairly quiet due to this ridge and Thursday and Friday are looking pleasant with lots of sunshine and scattered clouds. A stronger cold front will come into the area Saturday night with some scattered clouds, and maybe a shower, followed by cooler air for Sunday and Monday with perhaps some rain for the start of next week.
