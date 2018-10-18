SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Despite lots of sunshine today it's going to be a breezy and chilly today with temperatures almost 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Highs this afternoon creep into the mid 40s in the valley and low 40s in the hills, but it will feel like 30s due to the persistent breeze.
Once the sun sets this evening, temps will drop quickly and we are back to the 30s before midnight. Overnight lows should hit middle to upper 50s as wind lightens.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for Hampden and central/eastern Hampshire counties from midnight tonight until 9 am Friday morning. Everyone else in western Mass has already seen a wide spread freeze-so this will bring an official end to the growing season.
Our weather pattern remains the same over the next week with a few milder days, followed by a front, then a shot of cold air. We end the week with sunshine and seasonable temperatures Friday, but a front will bring more clouds and a chance for showers Saturday. We turn breezy and cooler Sunday behind the front and get cold again Sunday night into Monday. Temps look to come up again mid-week, then fall for the end of next week.
Today: Sunny, breezy and cold! Wind chills in the 30s. Highs: 43-47
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 21-25
Tomorrow: Sunshine with PM high clouds. Highs: 56-60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.