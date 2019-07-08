SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fabulous July day to start the week with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s. Tonight, we become cool and comfortable thanks to high pressure building overhead. Wind remains light to calm this evening and temperatures gradually fall back through the 70s. Skies remain mostly clear through sunrise with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 50s.
It will be another great weather day tomorrow with a cool, comfortable morning, then a hot, sunny afternoon. Temperatures in the valley should approach 90, but most will stay in the 80s with low humidity.
Our weather will return to clear, cool conditions Tuesday night, then another fast warm up will be on tap for Wednesday. Wednesday should be our hottest day of the week with highs hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s as high pressure moves offshore and more of a southerly wind flow develops. Humidity will start climbing a bit too, but Wednesday isn't too bad.
A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. For now, most of the day looks dry and hot with highs again around 90 and dew points climbing to around 70. We will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. By Thursday evening, there is a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but most should hold off until the nighttime. Rain and a few thunderstorms move through overnight and continue into early Friday morning.
It may take until Friday afternoon for the cold front to clear western Mass, so morning clouds are likely along with a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to redevelop Friday midday. Skies will clear later in the day and sunshine is back to start the weekend. Another cold front will approach Sunday with a potential for more thunderstorms.
