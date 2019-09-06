SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a cool start this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Today will be a quiet weather day across southern New England. Clouds continue to build as Dorian moves northward, so expect a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s and a light breeze will shift out of the east. Showers will be on the way, but should hold off until dinnertime and later.
Heavy bands of rain from hurricane Dorian will impact the Cape and Islands tonight into tomorrow morning with 1-4 inches of rain expected. Highest rain amounts and wind gusts will hit the outer Cape and Nantucket. Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands.
For western Mass, we get breezy tomorrow with occasional gusts to 30mph. Morning clouds will give way to sunshine and temperatures end up in the low 70s. A cool but pleasant day overall. We'll have less wind for Sunday and it will still pretty nice as high pressure builds at the surface and a trough sits overhead. Monday and Tuesday look dry, pleasant and cool as well but with lots of sunshine. A southerly flow develops Tuesday, bringing in more clouds and humidity with and a chance for rain by Wednesday.
