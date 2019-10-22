SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Yesterday was absolutely beautiful! Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy it! Today wont be quite as nice with mainly cloudy skies however the bulk of the rain will hold off until tonight.
Clouds will continue to increase this morning but showers will not move in until later this afternoon and evening. As low pressure and a cold front move our way it will become a bit breezy later on. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s.
Steady rain will be moderate to heavy at times overnight and we'll likely pick up between 0.5" and 1" before departing early tomorrow morning, likely during the morning commute. Behind the front, we turn windy with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs return to the low to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.
High pressure will supply us with a dry, cool day on Thursday. The wind will be lighter. Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, may which will move through Friday night with a period of light rain. This front doesn't seem to have much moisture with it and it should move through quickly. So we should dry out in time for the weekend. However, the coldest air of the season will move in behind the front, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 50's for highs both Saturday and Sunday. Right now the Rays of Hope walk for Sunday morning is looking chilly and dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, certainly dress for the chill!
