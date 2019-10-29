SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's mostly cloudy to start off Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonable throughout the day with a chance for drizzle or a shower. Sunshine will be very limited not only today, but also over the next few days.
High pressure begins its trek to our southeast. That creates a bit of a southerly breeze, boosting temperatures into the middle 60s for Wednesday. An afternoon shower or downpour is likely Wednesday.
The best chance for rain this week arrives Thursday into Friday. A strong low pressure and attached cold front swings through the East Coast on Thursday. It will be a mild and muggy day, but scattered showers are possible with occasional downpours, especially in the evening into Friday. It will be a breezy with gusts to 20-30mph, then strong to damaging wind is possible Thursday night into Friday morning as the front moves through. Most of the nastier weather (wind and rain) will occur after trick or treating.
Rain may still be heavy for the Friday morning commute, but it will be moving out early. We remain quite windy in the morning, then blustery with clearing skies in the afternoon. Our high temp comes in the morning as well, then temps drop into the lower 50s by midday. We stay much cooler for the weekend with sunny days and frosty nights.
