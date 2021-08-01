SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): While it was another dry day today there will be the chance for a few showers this evening as a disturbance approaches. The work week starts off dry but will turn more humid and unsettled by late in the week.
We have two systems approaching, one just off to our northwest and another coastal low to our south. Spot shower chances increase heading into this evening, but as the frontal system to our northwest approaches it looks to weaken once it approaches the Berkshires. The coastal low looks to bring some heavier rain to the Cape and the Islands, but won't impact us much locally.
Lighter showers linger into the early morning hours on Monday. Dry and comfortable weather is on tap to start the first work week in August. Monday will be warm and mostly sunny after we dry our from our morning showers. High clouds move in Tuesday, but the day looks dry and seasonable. Wednesday even warmer, but more in the way of clouds.
Rain chances in western Mass increase Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. Expect increasing humidity later in the week as well as the possibility for some heavy rainfall lingering into the start of the weekend.
