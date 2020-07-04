SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The cold front that brought the showers and thunderstorms to the region yesterday has moved to the south and today and tomorrow look mainly dry for many, though there is the chance for a shower this afternoon in the hills.
Independence Day will be a drier one for western Mass with temperatures reaching low to mid 80s in the afternoon in the Pioneer Valley. After a mostly cloudy start this morning skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with only light breezes and lowering humidity. The hills and Berkshires will see patchy clouds and a slight risk for a pop up shower in the early afternoon, keeping highs in the 70s. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping back into the lower 60s.
If you’re beach bound for the holiday weekend, clouds look to linger on the 4th for almost everyone. It will be mild and muggy with some clearing later in the day. Sunday is looking better with temps in the 70s to low 80s with more sunshine and a southwesterly breeze.
High pressure will keep our weather dry Sunday, but as wind shifts southwest, it will get warmer. Highs should hit the upper 80s to around 90 in western Mass with only a low risk for a spot shower later in the day with an approaching front. There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms to our east Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday will also be mainly rain free with a low risk for a late-day pop up. By mid-week, a warm front moves north, allowing for more heat and humidity. Hot, humid and stormy weather back Wednesday to Friday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.