SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clear skies and calm winds in the overnight hours allowed lows to fall into the middle 50s for most of the Pioneer Valley. With temperatures close to, if not matching the dew points patchy fog may be a concern through about 8/9am. Once the sun comes up and the winds pick up a bit, it should mix out fairly quickly.
Sunday starts off great, with mostly sunny skies and we warm quickly. Daytime highs look to be between about 78-82 degrees for most, perhaps a few degrees cooler in the hills. Today will feature a light breeze out of the southwest 5-10mph. Most of us remain dry during the day Sunday with the exception of a few spotty passing showers that may pop up.
As we head into the evening hours, and overnight into Monday our shower chances increase with the passing of a warm front and it's looking like some overnight thunderstorms are likely. Timing looks to be after midnight lingering through about 10am Monday. Amounts look to be up to 1/2" except where thunderstorms develop, which may lead to locally heavy downpours. Severe weather threat is low.
Our unsettled weather pattern continues on Monday with cloudy skies and on and off rain showers. The heaviest of the rain looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday, with wet weather lingering into the day Tuesday. Timing for this batch of precipitation is a little more uncertain, but something we will monitor closely.
Seasonable and dry weather then finally arrives midweek on Wednesday and Thursday. We turn warmer on Friday and Saturday, but we'll turn breezy Saturday as our next cold front approaches along with our next possibility for showers and thunderstorms.
