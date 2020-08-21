SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What an incredible day it's been! Highs today soared into the upper 80s, but with low humidity, it felt very nice.
Summer weather is back this weekend with rising temperatures and humidity. Highs may hit 90 Saturday thanks to continued dry weather and a good southwesterly flow. While Saturday is mainly rain-free, a few showers or storms may sneak into the area by the afternoon. Nothing to cancel plans over, but something to watch.
A warm front will be to our northeast Sunday, bringing dew points back to the middle 60s. Highs will return to the low 90s in the afternoon, although some clouds may keep temperatures in check. Rain chances aren’t great, but some spotty showers and storms are possible.
Warm, humid air lingers overhead into Monday next week with some relief possible Tuesday and Wednesday as models hint at lower dew points. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s most of the week, so the seasonable heat continues. Soaking rain chances remain slim with only low chances for spotty wet weather over the next several days. Much of Hampden county has been upgraded to a severe drought status with the latest drought monitor that came out on Thursday.
