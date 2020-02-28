SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The feel of winter is back in the air this morning. Temperatures are in the 20's with a pesky breeze, making it feel like it's in the teens out there, so be sure to bundle up.
Temperatures today only makes it into the middle 30s with wind chills in the 20s! We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds today with a flurry or two in the hills. The wind will stay around 15-20mph most of the day with occasional higher gusts, so not as windy as yesterday.
Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds than today as we weak disturbance moves through. Sunshine should still prevail in the valley though. There could be a few flurries around and a few snow showers in Berkshire County where there could be some scattered coatings. It will still be a bit breezy and it will be cold with highs in the low to middle 30's.
Sunday will still be cold but with more sun and less wind and the mild air returns early next week with highs back to the 40s Monday and 50s by Tuesday.
Next week is looking milder for sure, but also unsettled. We’ve got a warm front passing through Monday with a spot shower, then a few showers on Tuesday, but both of these days looking mainly dry. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day next week as low pressure passes to our west, yet again a track that produces rain, not snow and ice for western Mass. High temperatures likely stay in the 50's. After a chilly first of March the first week looks to run above normal temperature-wise!
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
