SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Wind Advisory has been issued for Franklin, Hampshire, Franklin & Berkshire Counties from Noon this afternoon until 2AM Saturday morning for sustained wind to 30mph and gusts to 50mph.
While we are starting out with a few showers this morning much of today will be a mainly dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wind becomes the main weather event as low pressure rapidly deepens to our northeast. Wind Advisories begin at Noon and last through midnight for much of southern New England, including all of western Mass. Westerly wind looks to stay sustained around 15-30mph with occasional gusts of 40-50mph.
A vigorous upper level disturbance moves through Friday evening and night, bringing a round of showers back to the area. In the high terrain, rain changes to snow with some minor accumulations above 1500ft. It's not out of the question that there may be some coatings on the grassy surfaces in those higher elevations but that will be gone but tomorrow morning.
Saturday starts cold and blustery, but overall we end up with a decent day. Seasonably cool with highs in the 50s to near 60 and breezy, but under a mostly sunny sky. A second upper low will pass to our north Sunday, bringing in more clouds and even a chance for a shower or two. Temperatures look warmer though with highs in the low 70s.
Next week is trending unsettled with numerous systems rolling across New England. Showers are looking possible later Monday into Tuesday morning, then again Wednesday. Depending on the timing of these systems will determine how warm we can get, but there potential for 70s Tuesday. Most of the week will see highs in the 60s with limited sunshine.
