SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - it's a dry and chilly morning with lots of clouds, but we'll see a little bit of sun from time to time too, especially this afternoon, It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 30's to near 40. There may be a flurry or two as a weak disturbance pushes through Northeast. Skies partially clear out tonight with a diminishing breeze allowing for temperatures to tumble into the upper teens and lower 20's.
A second weak area of low pressure will move through tomorrow as well. This bring back some clouds, but aside from a few flurries we'll stay dry. Highs will top off near 40.
December comes in quiet and seasonable with a moderating trend. Wednesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to middle 40's, right about where we should be for this time of year.
An strong area of low pressure will track into the Northeast on Thursday. Ahead of this system we turn breezy and milder with highs near 50. A warm front will bring a few early morning showers and flakes followed by some sun and a milder feel. The cold front associated with this system will bring another round of showers late in the day and at night followed by wind and cold.
Friday looks blustery and chilly with high near 40. Right now the weekend looks dry and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30's.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
