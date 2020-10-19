Mainly dry, mild week ahead

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, and overall the nice weather will continue for most of this week.
It's a chilly, but dry start this morning with temperatures in the 30's. We should see a decent amount of sunshine to start the day. (Sunrise: 7:08) However, a weakening front will bring some cloudiness out way with the chance of an evening shower. Temperatures today will top off in the middle 60's.
The front will stall to our west and will never make it through western Mass, but will hold the clouds in for tomorrow and could bring us a few spotty showers, but that is about it. Most of the day is dry with highs in the middle to upper 60's.
A southerly flow will increase for the middle of the week helping to boost temperatures further above normal. (Normal high is 61) We will also see increasing amount of sunshine. Readings will average 5-15 degrees above normal with Thursday being the warmest day of the week as highs push into the middle 70's.
It looks as though temperatures stay above normal through the start of the weekend as the jet stream stays to our north, above a ridge across the eastern U.S. A cold front will likely drop down at some point over the weekend bringing us a few showers then cool air to follow. The weekend will likely start mild then finish more seasonable for late October.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.