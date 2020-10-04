SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful first fall weekend for the month of October with sunshine, and seasonable high temperatures. Cloud cover progressed throughout Sunday afternoon as a coastal low passes off to our southeast bringing us the unlikely potential for a spot sprinkle overnight tonight into tomorrow. Clouds kept some locations on the cooler side today as opposed to yesterday. The system should remain well to our southeast with rain threats mainly for Connecticut, RI, the Cape and the Islands. This evening overnight lows stay on the warmer side due to the presence of cloud cover. Springfield and the valley will bottom out in the low-mid 40s with some of our colder locations and higher elevations perhaps dipping into the upper 30s.
Tomorrow starts off mild with the possibility for patchy morning fog in the valley due to overnight lows hovering very close to dew points. Keep this in mind if you're heading out the door for your morning commute or for those doing in person learning tomorrow. Visibility may be decreased by a few miles, but not a major concern. As the day progresses the clouds will lift and we will see more breaks of sun throughout the afternoon. In addition to that, the possibility for spot sprinkles gets lower as the day progresses. The air is dry and there is simply not enough moisture in the atmosphere to produce any substantial accumulation at ground level.
Temperatures will reach seasonable for this time of year in the mid 60's by the afternoon. Dependent on how much of the cloud cover lifts, we may near or reach 70 if enough solar radiation is able to get through to cause further surface warming. Tuesday is looking similar weather-wise, mainly dry and slightly above seasonable though model guidance is not ruling out another chance for an afternoon passing spot sprinkle. Neither day is a wash out by any means, and accumulation would be trace amounts to a hundredth of an inch at best. Most of us remain dry through Wednesday.
Wednesday is our next chance for some much needed rain, as a strong cold front moves through bringing us breezy conditions with sustained southwesterly winds of 5-10mph and gusts upwards of 20-25mph. At the current time, Wednesday is not looking to be much accumulation wise either so virtually no impact the drought monitor this week. However, at the very least we could see a few tenths of an inch on Wednesday the rain is looking to be more widespread.
Thursday and Friday we see some of our coldest air of the season after the passing of the front and possibilities for frost or even a freeze cannot be ruled out. Friday it is unlikely we break out of the 50s with lows in the 30s. However, there will be plenty of sunshine albeit the lower than normal temperatures for this time of year.
Tropical Storm Gamma has currently moved into the Gulf just north of the Yucatan Peninsula and remains the only current named storm in the tropics. A second broad area of low pressure south of Jamaica now has a 100% chance of forming within the next 48 hours. This storm would be Delta, tropical cyclone number 26. A hurricane watch is in effect for Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa, Isle of Youth.
This is the second time in history we have broken into the Greek alphabet (first 2005). Past Zeta is uncharted territory, which is only 4 more named storms away with almost two full months of hurricane season left to go. Hurricane Warnings have been downgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings and watches for Gamma with the main threat to land for the area being heavy rain and flash flooding through midweek across portions of Mexico including Yucatan, Campeche and Tabasco states.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.