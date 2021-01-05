SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Watch out for black ice this morning, especially on sidewalks and driveways. We had quite a bit of melting yesterday followed by some re-freeze overnight.
Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of clouds and occasional breaks of blue sky and sunshine. Wind will be on the lighter side today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. An upper level disturbance from the storm that brought us snow Sunday night sitting off the coast may bring a few flurries in the evening, but we won't see much. We are expecting no accumulation.
Low pressure off the coast will keep scattered to patchy clouds and seasonable temperatures around tomorrow as well. This system will break down and move away on Thursday as high pressure builds in. This will supply us with lots of sunshine for the end of the week with clear cold nights and comfortable afternoons with highs near 40. Meanwhile a southern stream storm will pass well to our south and out-to-sea.
The weekend is looking dry and quiet with lots of sunshine as well, assuming this southern storm behaves and stays south. Temperatures will be a touch colder, but seasonable with highs in the middle 30's. The dry, seasonable conditions look to last into at least the start of next week as well.
