SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most of us picked up 1-2" of snowfall, but the system responsible for the snow has shifted east, out-to-sea. Behind it clouds have given way to some sunshine making for a pretty landscape with the sun and fresh snow pack. You'll certainly need the sunglasses as you head out the door.
Temperatures will reach near 40 degrees so there will be some good melting this afternoon. It will become a bit breezy out of the Northwest, but not a bad January day for sure. Watch out for refreeze this evening as temps fall back below freezing.
Low pressure will linger off-shore through mid-week, setting up a bit of a blocking pattern and keeping mostly cloudy skies across western Mass. Tomorrow and Wednesday are both looking mainly dry with highs in the 30s to near 40. An isolated passing sprinkle or flurry is possible tomorrow evening. The storm off shore will break down and move away giving way to increasing amount of sunshine for later in the week.
At this point there are no storms or Arctic outbreaks expected for us through the weekend. A coastal storm will slide well south of New England, and out-to-sea on Friday or Saturday; something to watch, but as of now it looks like a miss for us, and all of southern New England.
