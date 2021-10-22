SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Frost Advisory has been issued for Hampden County and eastern Hampshire County for Saturday night through Sunday morning…
A cold front is crossing New England this afternoon, bringing a good deal of clouds to western Mass. Dry weather should prevail this evening with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest. This will usher in a cooler air mass for the weekend.
Tonight stays mostly cloudy, but cooler air returns and lows fall into the lower 40s for most with some upper 30s in the northern hills. We keep a light breeze through dawn.
Cool and mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the 50s. A lot of dry air will be in place, but a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out as some upper level energy swings through the area. Skies look to clear out Saturday night and temperatures fall into the lower and middle 30s by Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas still in the growing season.
Our upper level pattern will be busy over the next week or so with a few storm systems passing across the country. Sunday will be dry with good sunshine after a cold and potentially frosty start. Clouds increase in the afternoon as low pressure approaches from the west.
A period of rain is looking likely Sunday night through Monday morning along a warm front that will stay just south of western Mass. A second area of low pressure forms Monday evening along the mid-Atlantic coast and swings across southern New England, bringing back rain and showers Tuesday and Wednesday. More rain is possible with another storm at the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
