SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a mainly dry morning with a few splashes of sunshine however our weather remains unsettled today so be sure to keep the umbrella handy today, Earth Day!
There may be a stray shower around this morning but the bulk of the rain today will fall later on. Rain chances increase this afternoon as an area of low pressure off shore lifts north. It will bring showers and even some steady rain to western Mass. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 60s then cool into the 50's as the rain moves in. Rain will wind down later tonight with clouds lingering into tomorrow morning but clouds will give way to sunshine and a nice afternoon. Highs highs near 70.
Most spots will pick up less than 1/2" of rain and rivers and streams are forecast to stay below flood stage.
Another fast moving area of low pressure will bring a period of rain Tuesday night but should be out by Wednesday morning. The sun should be back by Wednesday afternoon and will stick around for Thursday as well. Thursday looks to be the pick of the week before more rain is likely on Friday.
