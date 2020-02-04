SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Its another "not so cold" start this morning with temperatures in the 30's and today will still be mild for February with temperatures reaching into the 40's. Today is also looking dry and quiet with a mainly cloudy sky. A shower or sprinkle is possible this morning, but we won’t see much.
A cold front will swing to our south tonight and clouds should linger through tomorrow morning. There may be a rain or snow shower as a system passes to our south but then clouds will give way to some sun in the afternoon as skies partially clear. It will be colder tomorrow with highs in the 30's.
Things become active later in the week as multiple storms move across New England.
The first one, round 1 will be from late tomorrow night through Thursday morning and will fall as snow to ice then wind down as drizzle Thursday afternoon. The Thursday morning commute will be tricky with falling snow and slippery roads. It will end as drizzle in afternoon. Right now it looks like about 1-3" of snow with a bit of glaze to cap it off. Treated roads will improve quickly in the afternoon with temperatures slightly above normal.
The second one, round 2 will take place Thursday night into Friday and will fall as mainly rain which will be moderate to heavy rain at times and may lead to minor street flooding. Friday morning looks wet with a gusty breeze and downpours that may slow the commute, but still better than snow. Showers will taper off in the afternoon, possibly ending as snow showers in the hills. We turn dry and colder for Saturday, then will have to watch for a snow potential Sunday. This will be another close call.
Although things will get active and we have some chances for wintry weather there is still no Arctic cold in sight. In fact, temperatures will average at or slightly above normal for the next 7 to 10 days with the exception of maybe Saturday. (Normal high: 35; normal low: 15)
