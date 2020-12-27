SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After plenty of sunshine this afternoon we will start to see clouds moving in tonight but we will remain dry. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the lower to middle 20s.
The work week may start off with a passing rain or snow shower Monday afternoon or evening but most of us will remain dry. Warm air advection and southerly flow will cause temperatures to rise into the 40s on Monday, but a cold front swings through behind that and a weak disturbance would be the culprit for the unsettled weather if we see any. Blustery on Tuesday behind the front, so in addition to temperatures in the low 30's we'll likely have to factor in wind chills.
High pressure back in control for the middle part of the week, dry and quiet weather with temperatures back on the rise. We may experience a little bit of weather Deja Vu on our last major holiday of 2020. As it stands, we may be dealing with not one but two low pressure systems. Exact details, timing and track have yet to be determined but for now plan for what will likely be a wet and windy start to 2021 which may impact your plans and travel. We turn colder and dry behind the passing of that system.
The December full moon peaks on Tuesday evening at about 10:30pm. It's known as the "Cold Moon" (no surprises here) or the "Long Night Moon", due to it's close proximity to the Winter Solstice.
(0) comments
